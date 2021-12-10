ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia C. Oxley

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 4 days ago

Parkersburg-Virginia C. Oxley, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Genesis Healthcare, Glenville Center, Glenville, WV.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home of South Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101. (304-422-7111)

Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
