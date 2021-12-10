-Joyce Sue Darlene Spence, 65, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born May 10, 1956, in White Sulphur Springs, she was the daughter of the late Dwight Moody Boggs, Sr. and Rama Marie Deskins Boggs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Spence, Sr. and a brother, Jackie Boggs.

Survivors include one son, Lonnie Spence, Jr. (Kirsten Lester) of Glace, WV; brothers, Danny Boggs (Elizabeth) of Glace and Dwight Boggs (Phyllis) of Vinton, VA; sisters, Patricia Boggs of Frankford, Dorothy Dowdy (Lewis) of Glace, and Hilda McDowell (Wayland) of Covington, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

Service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Mausoleum where Pastor Roger Boggs officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.

