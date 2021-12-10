ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Joyce Sue Darlene Spence

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwCj2_0dJnuKBQ00

-Joyce Sue Darlene Spence, 65, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born May 10, 1956, in White Sulphur Springs, she was the daughter of the late Dwight Moody Boggs, Sr. and Rama Marie Deskins Boggs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Spence, Sr. and a brother, Jackie Boggs.

Survivors include one son, Lonnie Spence, Jr. (Kirsten Lester) of Glace, WV; brothers, Danny Boggs (Elizabeth) of Glace and Dwight Boggs (Phyllis) of Vinton, VA; sisters, Patricia Boggs of Frankford, Dorothy Dowdy (Lewis) of Glace, and Hilda McDowell (Wayland) of Covington, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

Service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Mausoleum where Pastor Roger Boggs officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

Joyce Alene Williams

Rupert -Joyce Alene Williams, 66, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital. Born Dec. 26, 1954, in Cornstalk, WV, she was the daughter of the late Lomon Hall Williams and Clara Bell Blankenship Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew,...
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

Virginia C. Oxley

Parkersburg-Virginia C. Oxley, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Genesis Healthcare, Glenville Center, Glenville, WV. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home of South Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain Messenger

Glen Ray Price

Glen Ray Price, 61, passed away on the evening of Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 after a long battle with ALS. He leaves behind his two daughters, Heather Higginbotham (Russ Higginbotham) and grandsons Carter, Andrew, Grant, Erica Price (William Clingan) and granddaughter, Auroara; as well as many cousins and dear friends.
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
168
Followers
251
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy