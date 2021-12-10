ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To NYC

By Brett Siegel
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Making the playoffs for the first time since 2013 last season, the New York Knicks were one of the feel-good stories of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Knicks began the 2021-22 season 5-1, but “bing-bong” seems like so long ago now, as New York is only 12-13....

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Taj Gibson
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knicks Pacers Trade#The New York Knicks#Defense#Nba News Trade#The Indiana Pacers
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Rumor of the Day: Reported Knicks and Lakers Interest

With each passing day, we get closer to a Ben Simmons trade, God willing. Last week, Woj reported that trade talks were “gathering momentum” because shitty teams are imploding and deciding they can’t compete this year. The Blazers fired their GM and the Pacers are apparently ready to move on from some of their stars.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Hawks Trade Sends Kemba Walker To Atlanta

The New York Knicks made a big change to their roster two weeks ago when they not only pulled Kemba Walker from their starting lineup, but their entire rotation as a whole. Now in his 11th NBA season, the former All-Star point guard was expected to be a huge addition for the Knicks in the offseason, but things have not worked out the way many had imagined.
NBA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Examining potential trade destinations for Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are finally embracing a rebuild. After years of toiling around in mediocrity, the Pacers realized their slow start and league-low attendance wasn’t going to get better anytime soon. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz, Indiana is open to trading the following players before February’s deadline: Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pacers taking trade calls for Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis as team moves toward rebuild, per report

The Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open trade discussions involving veterans Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, according to Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic. The plan for now is reportedly to emphasize playing time for youngsters like Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers (12-16) currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, but full-scale rebuilds in Indiana are incredibly rare overall. They have missed the playoffs just eight times in the past three decades. The small-market Pacers have always prioritized competitiveness even in leaner times, but now, it seems as though the organization is moving toward the rebuild it sorely needs.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Myles Turner Clarifies Comments, Doesn’t Want Trade

Pacers center Myles Turner reiterated his desire for a bigger offensive role on Friday but also made it clear he’s not seeking a trade, according to James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star. Turner has discussed his role with the staff and appears to be satisfied with the tone of...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy