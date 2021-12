The great financial crisis catalysed a large shift in the consumption of financial products away from traditional firms. Buying the dip can fast become mired in even more capital destruction when a stock keeps on dipping. The ominous warning to not try to catch a falling knife holds true here as the bottom can only ever be truly known in retrospect. To be clear here, I think SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is going to keep on dipping. This will be on the back of an absence of a catalyst and as this torrid year fully plays out. As mentioned in my previous article, this weakness is due to the amalgamation of a number of factors that will likely persist for a while.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO