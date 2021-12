Just days before the holidays, a building in Little Havana was deemed unsafe, and now residents have just days to get up and go before the power gets disconnected. In a few days, the electricity to 1050 SW 5th Street will be cut off before demolition crews move in. The families who live there — including an elderly woman and a small child — said they knew nothing about it and that the owner of the building is nowhere to be found.

