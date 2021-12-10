ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Carol Gabbert

 3 days ago
-Nancy Carol Gabbert, 69, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg.

Born Oct. 14, 1952, in Ronceverte, she was the daughter of the late Arden Lee and Geraldine Lyall Rutherford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Earl and Travis Cox and three brothers; David, Wallace, and James Rutherford.

Survivors include her daughter, Bobbie Jo Steep (Jeffrey Cooke) of Ronceverte; brothers, Thomas Rutherford (Janie) of Lewisburg, and Timothy Rutherford of Ronceverte; sisters, Janie Woolsey of Newark, DE, Catherine Sacca (Terri) of Tampa, FL, Connie Stone of Ronceverte, Judy Withrow of Fairlea, and Amy Morrison (Lee) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Nathan Hubbard, Caylann Cox, BreAnn Cox, Tyler Cox, Chantel Hardiman, and Cheyenne Steep; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and request all guests to wear a mask.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net.

