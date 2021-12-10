ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU COACHES SHOW: Tucker & Throne talk Heisman, and Izzo on using analytics

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just one look, you can see the Duffy Doherty building is filled with a lot of cheer right now. Of course, the holiday season will do that.

But the bigger reason why everyone within Michigan State’s football program is in such good spirits is because it’s bowl season and the Spartans aren’t just playing in any old bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

No. 10 MSU will face No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

It’s what they wanted, a New Years Six Bowl Game. So we thought, why not start this week’s episode with coach Mel Tucker, who is thrilled to be playing in Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUPux_0dJntktz00

Tucker talks to 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren about why he thought Kenneth Walker got snubbed out of a trip to New York for the Heisman, and why the team is excited for the Peach Bowl.

Then 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas speaks to MSU Quarterback Payton Thorne, who was very forthcoming in saying that Walker got gypped in the Heisman conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjsWC_0dJntktz00
Payton Thorne

And lastly, MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo breaks down his team’s use of shot-trackers in practice and how he uses that information to make lineup decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBbUz_0dJntktz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6WAo_0dJntktz00

You can watch all of that and more at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

(AP) — Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team Sunday night. The senior defensive end earned the honor a night after finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott presented Hutchinson with the award at the Pacific […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy