Lewisburg, WV

Joyce Alene Williams

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 4 days ago
Rupert

-Joyce Alene Williams, 66, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital.

Born Dec. 26, 1954, in Cornstalk, WV, she was the daughter of the late Lomon Hall Williams and Clara Bell Blankenship Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Loren Buzzard.

Survivors include one daughter, Maggie Hall (James) of Rupert; sisters, Gracie Batton and Diane Buzzard (James) all of Marlinton; grandchildren, David and Abigail Williams and Skyler Hall; nieces, Rachel Gibbons (David) of White Sulphur Springs and Colleen Buzzard of Marlinton; and a nephew, Dana Buzzard of Marlinton.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
