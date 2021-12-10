Timeline: It took police 12 minutes to arrest Capitol Hill staffer with gun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers are on administrative duty because of concerns over some arrests. The police department says it noticed some discrepancies when looking into the arrests for gun crimes. However, they didn’t provide any other details. The department says this is part of a routine investigation of police officers’ daily activities. FOP President John McNesby responded in a statement Monday evening: “The DA and police department should focus their efforts on murders and shootings and not the hardworking officers attempting to keep our community safe.” We’re told the officers will stay on desk duty while the police department looks into the cases.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO