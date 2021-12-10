ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Timeline: It took police 12 minutes to arrest Capitol Hill staffer with gun

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a shelter-in-place at the Longworth...

www.wusa9.com

AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Philly

13 Philadelphia Police Officers On Administrative Duty Over Gun Arrest Discrepancies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers are on administrative duty because of concerns over some arrests. The police department says it noticed some discrepancies when looking into the arrests for gun crimes. However, they didn’t provide any other details. The department says this is part of a routine investigation of police officers’ daily activities. FOP President John McNesby responded in a statement Monday evening: “The DA and police department should focus their efforts on murders and shootings and not the hardworking officers attempting to keep our community safe.” We’re told the officers will stay on desk duty while the police department looks into the cases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Aide arrested after bringing gun to US Capitol complex

The Longworth House Office Building of the US Capitol complex was put on a shelter-in-place order after a Capitol staffer brought a gun into the building, multiple sources told CNN. United States Capitol Police said in a statement this morning that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Capitol Hill worker busted after gun in bag triggers security alert

A House of Representatives aide was arrested in a Capitol Hill office building Thursday after he raised alarms by managing to get a bag with a handgun in it through security screening. According to US Capitol Police, officers in the Longworth House Office Building spotted the gun on an X-ray...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washingtonian.com

A Hill Staffer Has Been Arrested for Carrying a Gun Into the Longworth House Office Building

A Capitol Hill staff member was arrested on Thursday morning after bringing a gun through a security checkpoint at the Longworth House Office Building. The Washington Post reports that the 57 year-old suspect, Jeffrey Allsbrooks, is an employee with the House Chief Administrative Office. Allsbrooks alleged that he forgot the gun was in his bag, and was charged with carrying a pistol without a license. The incident set off a security alert and lockdown in the House offices.
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

Capitol Police missed gun at security screening

An affidavit by the Capitol Police officer who arrested a House staffer who brought a gun into the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday shows that the employee passed through security and progressed toward their destination with a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun. Officer Justin Lamb recounted his arrest of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KSLTV

Police: Teen arrested in Ogden after threatening family members with guns

OGDEN, Utah — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened family members while armed with two guns, eventually firing off a bullet near his sister’s face. Matias Yosino was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of several charges, including use or possession of drug paraphernalia,...
OGDEN, UT
FOX Carolina

Westminster police arrest woman after seizing meth, marjuana, gun

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Westminster police say they arrested a woman on Tuesday after a search led officers to find multiple drugs and a handgun. According to a release from the police department, officers conducted a traffic stop near Longcreek Highway and W. North Avenue, during which a K-9 unit was requested.
WESTMINSTER, SC
WTOP

Activists march on Capitol Hill

Activists blocked a number of roads during the morning rush Tuesday in an effort to pressure Congress on climate, health care, immigration and voting rights reforms. Shortly before noon, a large contingent of immigration-rights protesters with the group, CASA, began marching on Capitol Hill. WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that the remnants of earlier protests joined them.
PROTESTS
foxillinois.com

Police: Teen arrested for texts threatening to bring gun to school

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to threatening text messages sent to a Washington Middle School student. The juvenile was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 6 without incident in the 800 block of South 25th Street and transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center. The investigation started...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY

