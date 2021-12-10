Timeline: It took police 12 minutes to arrest Capitol Hill staffer with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers are on administrative duty because of concerns over some arrests. The police department says it noticed some discrepancies when looking into the arrests for gun crimes.
However, they didn’t provide any other details.
The department says this is part of a routine investigation of police officers’ daily activities.
FOP President John McNesby responded in a statement Monday evening: “The DA and police department should focus their efforts on murders and shootings and not the hardworking officers attempting to keep our community safe.”
We’re told the officers will stay on desk duty while the police department looks into the cases.
A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested and held on multiple charges related to the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail. A US magistrate in Reno on Friday ordered Josiah Kenyon...
A Capitol Hill staff member was arrested on Thursday morning after bringing a gun through a security checkpoint at the Longworth House Office Building. The Washington Post reports that the 57 year-old suspect, Jeffrey Allsbrooks, is an employee with the House Chief Administrative Office. Allsbrooks alleged that he forgot the gun was in his bag, and was charged with carrying a pistol without a license. The incident set off a security alert and lockdown in the House offices.
OGDEN, Utah — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened family members while armed with two guns, eventually firing off a bullet near his sister’s face. Matias Yosino was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of several charges, including use or possession of drug paraphernalia,...
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Westminster police say they arrested a woman on Tuesday after a search led officers to find multiple drugs and a handgun. According to a release from the police department, officers conducted a traffic stop near Longcreek Highway and W. North Avenue, during which a K-9 unit was requested.
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
Activists blocked a number of roads during the morning rush Tuesday in an effort to pressure Congress on climate, health care, immigration and voting rights reforms. Shortly before noon, a large contingent of immigration-rights protesters with the group, CASA, began marching on Capitol Hill. WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that the remnants of earlier protests joined them.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to threatening text messages sent to a Washington Middle School student. The juvenile was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 6 without incident in the 800 block of South 25th Street and transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center. The investigation started...
A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
