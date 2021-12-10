ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Mary Ellen Masters

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaA7J_0dJntYG900

-Mary Ellen Masters, 84, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Greenbrier Healthcare Center.

Born May 16, 1937, in Jerrys Run, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Willard Masters and Lillie Bell Martin Masters.

Mary Ellen attended Zions Light Baptist Church and McLean Church. She had retired from Bacova as a Seamstress. Mary Ellen also had worked for Kellwood and Bendix.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lawrence Masters; daughter, Jeanie Masters; and eight brothers and sisters.

Survivors include one son, Andrew Masters of Caldwell; grandchildren, Joshua Masters of Clarksburg, Jessica Masters of Butler, PA and Andrea Masters of Caldwell; great-granddaughter, Madeline Masters; special companion, Jimmy Loomis of Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg. Burial followed in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg. Visitation was Tuesday evening, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Comments / 0

