Residents fight against proposed apartment building that would tower over homes in NoDa

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There’s a major need for affordable housing in Charlotte. But as the city grows, there’s a battle happening between building new places to live and pushing out long-time residents.

Neighbors in NoDa are rallying against a proposed apartment building off 36 th Street and Alexander that would tower over the small mill houses in the area.

In a community meeting, members and community leaders with the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association voted against the rezoning of the lot. In a letter they sent to the city, leaders wrote that they were concerned about the height of the complex.

“It’s going to block out the sun. It’s massive, you come off my front porch and it’s right here,” said Candace Oliver.

Candace has lived in NoDa for the last 14 years. She said she’s seen a lot of change in her neighborhood.

“When you drive around NoDa, you can tell it’s a prime hotspot for development, every corner there’s a crane in the sky,” said Oliver.

She said there have been thousands of new apartments built in the area over the last few years, but she’s worried about a lot that’s right next to her home.

On December 20, Charlotte city leaders are considering rezoning the lot. A developer has proposed a five-story apartment complex, filled with over 200 micro apartments for lease at the market rate.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

“That was one where we were like, ‘wow, not only is it massive, it doesn’t even fit within an old mill type of vibe or environment,’” said Oliver.

It’s a story that we’ve seen play out all over Charlotte, large apartment complexes coming into small neighborhoods. It helps with housing that’s in short supply, but also it can push out people who’ve lived there or drive up prices in the area.

“We support development, we want a smart development that respects our neighborhood,” said Jenny Cole.

On Friday, Jenny was making signs for other neighbors to take to the Charlotte City Council meeting. She lives in one of the homes that will be behind the proposed apartment complex and said the building would cast an actual shadow over a lot of the homes back there.

“It will actually be above the trees as well, there will be a four-story parking deck that will be above every tree you see in front of me,” said Cole.

The developer, Ascent Real Estate Capital, couldn’t talk on Friday but wrote that they’re looking forward to expanding housing choices and that they’re excited about the property in NoDa. However, their excitement isn’t shared by all.

“There’s a feeling, a vibe of NoDa,” said Oliver, “There’s not a lot of NoDa’s within Charlotte.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.