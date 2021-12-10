Governor Abbott swore in Rebeca Huddle into the Texas Supreme Court this afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks and the swearing-in of Rebeca Huddle into Texas Supreme Court today. The oath of office took place at Texas Capitol House Chamber around 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

Governor Abbott appointed Rebeca Huddle to Texas Supreme Court in October. Huddle was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Huddle previously served as a Justice on the First Court of Appeals in Houston from 2011 to 2017, having won re-election in 2012 after her initial appointment.

She also has extensive experience in private practice as a litigation attorney at Baker Botts, and previously served as the firmwide co-chair of its commercial litigation practice group.

