On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that Quez Watkins and Jason Huntley have entered COVID protocol, with their status very much up in the air heading into Week 15. This, obviously, is very bad news, as you never want to see a player miss time with an illness, but it also leaves the team in a precarious position heading into Washington Week, as Watkins has been one of the Eagles’ top-3 pass catchers so far this season.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO