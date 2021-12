As we reflect upon Native American Heritage Month, we would like to invite you to take a look at many families that shape the State Department, including ours—a Navajo-Persian family. My husband Pooya is an immigrant whose family came to the United States during the Iran-Iraq war. He began his career in public service by joining the U.S. Marine Corps. Since then, he has served in federal service in various capacities. Pooya often talks about how proud he is of the fact that only in America can a first-generation immigrant marry a Native-American and fuse our cultures for the next generation. Our family’s most shared platform is through food and our family kitchen.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO