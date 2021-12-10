Delta plane makes emergency landing after passenger assaults 2 people, police say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Delta flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a male passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities said. Delta flight No. 324 after arriving at LAX on the night of Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C., was booked into the Oklahoma City Jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The investigation is ongoing, and he could potentially face federal charges, however. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Delta flight No. 342 from Washington D.C....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO