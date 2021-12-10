⚠ Wind advisory in effect Saturday; rain to come

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week. We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the warmest start to the month since 2015. Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It will be sunny with light winds out of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO