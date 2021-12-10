⚠ Wind advisory in effect Saturday; rain to come

UTAH, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter storm warning, a winter weather advisory, as well as a high wind warning, has been issued for parts of Utah beginning Tuesday. A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City early Monday evening says: “Tuesday kicks off our...
It looks like we are in for some winter weather in Southern Nevada starting on Tuesday. The forecast appears calm on Monday before a storm is in our forecast to bring wind, rain and snow to the region.
A cold front will move through the region Tuesday. We'll see gusty southwestern winds ahead of the cold front, keeping temps into the 40's in the Snake River Plain before the front passes. Behind the front, look for dropping temps and the possibility of snow in the Snake River Plain.
"Record snow to record warmth Wednesday! Should be in the 50s Wednesday (record is 51) and still looks like a chance of thunderstorms with up to 1” of rain in spots…. Cold air looks to settle in for the last week of December." Weather is sponsored by All...
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Monday night will be dry and chilly, then it'll be sunny and pleasant Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s. The next chance for rain is at the end of the week.
Temperatures continue to slowly creep up into the mid 70s across most of the Concho Valley. We saw some high clouds move through the state. Winds have been from the south at 10-15 MPH allowing for the area to warm up. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight […]
…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected. * WHERE…Much of Iowa. * WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday...
The weather will be mild and dry for the next few days, before rain arrives at the end of the week. Then temperatures turn colder early next week. Today will be sunny, with temperatures warming to the mid-50s by the afternoon. Tonight will be dry, with lows in the mid-30s. Wednesday will be dry, but cloudier, with highs in the mid-50s. Thursday will be milder, with highs in the low-60s.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! It’s a “hold onto your hat” kind of day with gusty southerly winds ahead of our next storm. With another larger storm system approaching, winds will dominate the weather story for much of the day with a “High Wind Warning” in effect for the western side of the state and a “Wind Advisory” in effect for several Utah valleys including Salt Lake. Wind gusts could exceed 65 mph which could mean dangerous crosswinds on east-west routes from that southerly wind, as well as blowing dust. Secure any loose objects because these wind alerts hold on until the evening.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week.
We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
This is the warmest start to the month since 2015.
Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
It will be sunny with light winds out of...
Comments / 0