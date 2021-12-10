ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lego’s Model of BMW’s First M Motorcycle Has a Working 3-Speed Gearbox and 4-Piston Engine

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtZu7_0dJnsOva00

Lego is here to help BMW Motorrad fans get their 2022 started on the right foot.

The Danish toy giant’s latest Technic set is based on the German marque’s BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle. The 1:5 scale model is a highly detailed recreation of one of the most important bikes in BMW history—the very first to carry the “M” badge.

The M 1000 RR made its debut in September 2020 and is based on the brand’s long-running S 1000 RR sport bike. Prior to its introduction, the “M” badge had been reserved for cars and SUVs, such as the M3 or X5 M . Like those vehicles, the M 1000 RR has been extensively modified, including a fairing with aerodynamic winglets, a new titanium exhaust system and an even more powerful inline-four mill that pumps out 212 horses. It’s a superbike, plain and simple.

Lego has managed to accurately capture the elements that make the M 1000 RR significant. Consisting of 1,920 pieces, it stands 11 inches tall, 18 inches long and seven inches wide (no word on how much it weights, unfortunately). It also features several fully functional parts, as is a trademark of the Technic line . These include a three-speed gearbox, gold chain transmission drive, four-piston engine and front and rear suspension.

“It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad ,” Samuel Tacchi, one of the toy company’s designers, said in a statement. “There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our Lego Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101NNr_0dJnsOva00

As you may have guessed, the M 1000 RR Technic model isn’t like the Lego sets you played with as a kid. In fact, the brand makes clear its scale-model motorcycle is meant for adults. It’s got a price to match, too. It’ll cost $229.99 when it goes on sale through the Lego website on January 1.

And if your motorcycle allegiances lie elsewhere, don’t worry, you can still score the Ducati Paningale V4 Technic set . And before the holiday, too.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Norton Motorcycles’s Latest Prototype Reimagines Its V4SV Super Bike as a Café Racer

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...
CARS
Robb Report

Jacob & Co’s $580,000 Twin Turbo Furious Watch Is a Wearable Ode to High-Performance Cars

Jacob & Co. is making a statement with its latest release, presented in an unusual blue titanium case. On Tuesday, the New York-based watchmaker added this new model to its Twin Turbo Furious series. The watch has a monster 57mm by 52mm case crafted from blue-titanium and 18-karat rose-gold, while the dial is framed with a blue rehaut made of Neoralithe—a UV, thermal and shock-resistant resin. The series is an ode to high-performance hypercars, so the nostalgic pit board and fuel gauge settings are front and center on the dial. And, as with most releases these days, the timepiece’s anti-reflective sapphire-crystal...
CARS
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 760-HP Ford Predator Crate Engine Doesn't Come Cheap

It's been a year since we reported that Ford Performance planned to sell the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged V8 as a crate engine. It's not as powerful as Chevy's ridiculous 10.4-liter crate engine with 1,004 horsepower, but the Ford's 5.2-liter Predator V8 is no slouch. It produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the GT500 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Now, custom builders can install this brawny power plant in whatever project car they're working on. But the supercharged V8 carries a hefty price tag. In fact, it'll cost you almost as much as a brand-new Ford Mustang coupe.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Piston#First M Motorcycle#Gearbox#Danish#Technic#German#Rr#Bmw Motorrad
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Cars
designboom.com

this iconic 1966 ford mustang has been converted into a pickup truck

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
CARS
Autoblog

Carlex Jaguar XJ Coupe restomod is neither British nor understated

The Jaguar XJ Coupé was already an unconventional Jag. The dramatically long two-door was built on a Series II sedan chassis and kept most of the styling in tact, just losing two doors and gaining a whole lot of subtle elegance. However, the customizers at Carlex Design have created an XJC that takes things to the next level (and maybe a few levels beyond that).
CARS
Ars Technica

Toyota owners have to pay $8/mo to keep using their key fob for remote start

Automakers keep trying to get a piece of that sweet, sweet subscription income. Now, it’s Toyota’s turn. Nearly every car company offers some sort of subscription package, and Toyota has one called Remote Connect. The service offers the usual fare, letting owners use an app to remotely lock their doors, for example, or if they own a plug-in vehicle, to precondition the interior. But as some complimentary subscriptions for Remote Connect come to an end, Toyota owners are getting an unexpected surprise—they can no longer use their key fob to remote-start their vehicles.
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Fiery Lamborghini Goes Head To Head With One Of BMW’s Finest

Who will win this incredible battle of European performance and power?. Europe has been the front line in producing small, fast sports cars which provide tons of driving experience ranging from fun daily drivers to hand crafter supercars. This is most prevalent in Germany and Italy, which have gained a big name as the top-of-the-line performance manufacturer for all things fast. That means that automotive enthusiasts are always looking for their opportunity to snag one of these beautiful beasts from companies such as BMW or Lamborghini. This race perfectly sums up that focus on performance from across the pond. Here's what happens when you put a Lamborghini and one of BMW's most popular models in the hands of the Hoonigan team.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CARS
techeblog.com

Ken Block’s Daughters Races 1400HP AWD Ford Mustang Against 4000HP NHRA Corvette C6

Ken Block’s daughter, 14-year-old Lia Block, might be following in her father’s footsteps, as she recently raced the Hoonicorn, a twin-turbocharged V8 1965 Ford Mustang, against a 4000hp NHRA 2012 Chevrolet Corvette V6. That’s right, this National Hot Rod Association dragster is powered by a 8.6L Hemi V8, paired with a 3-speed Lenco transmission that helps it run the 1/8 mile in a mere 3.5-seconds, while topping out at 212 mph. Read more for the video and additional information.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy