Gambling

Live! Casino launches sports betting

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
At Maryland live there is something going on today there was a lot going on.

Sports betting came on line at MD Casino Live and Hotel. The first bet was placed by Ed Reed, he bet on the UFC fight this weekend and Governor Larry Hogan followed that up with a bet on the Navy Football team to beat Army.

Sports betting came on line with the help of celebrities and the governor. Ed Reed, Ron Jaworski and others showed their football prowess.

"I have some good ole' winning tickets right here," said Ellis Hartridge.

Ellis Hartridge came down from D.C., to make some bets. Everybody thinks they have a winning ticket but, what about after the game?

"What happens after the game is I come back and collect my winnings!"

And with that confidence, Hartridge will join thousands of other betting on sports in Maryland. Governor Hogan is glad Maryland money will not travel out of state.

"Sports betting is also going to keep all those betting dollars right here in Maryland and it will help us provide another critical funding source for our public schools," said Governor Larry Hogan.

Now that MD live casino and hotel has sports betting, that opens up all kinds of opportunities for entertainment and spending and that's good news for all of us.

"If you just take the gaming tax that we've paid the state of MD education fund, it's 2 billion 500 million dollars in a little over 9 years," said David Cordish.

That doesn't count the Real estate tax, Sales taxes or 5,00 jobs the casino provides. Tellers, kiosks, and a HUGE monitor wall here backs up the feelings of CEO David Cordish.

There's no better place anywhere to watch a game.

State
Maryland State
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Celebrates The Launch of Sports Betting In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - On December 10, Governor Larry Hogan visited Live! Casino & Hotel and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to celebrate the official launch of sports betting in Maryland after placing the first sports bet in state history yesterday at MGM National Harbor. The governor was joined by lottery and gaming officials, elected leaders, and sports legends to mark the occasion.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

In-person sports betting is expected to begin at Horseshoe Casino Friday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, in-person sports betting is set to begin at Baltimore area casinos. Sports betting was approved in a November 2020 ballot question with 67% support from voters. Earlier this year, Governor Larry Hogan signed it into law. “We’ve been working at this for a couple years...
BALTIMORE, MD
wolbbaltimore.com

Sports Betting Officially Begins at Horseshoe, Live!, and MGM National Harbor Casinos

It’s been a long time coming for sports gamblers in the area but brighter (and greener) days have come. Sports betting has officially opened at our casinos. The openings come a year after its approval on last year’s ballot. Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued sports wagering licenses to both of our area casinos, Live! and Horseshoe. Live! opened its FanDuel Sportsbook at 9:30 AM on Friday just a few hours before Caeser’s Sportsbook’s 1 PM opening at Horseshoe. Both locations opened with controlled demonstrations to ensure that operations were functioning properly. Invited guests participated in live-betting as MLGCC staff monitored the activity. FanDuel and Caeser’s will both have kiosks available where bets can be placed, as well as at ticket windows.
GAMBLING
