You’ll read all kinds of obituaries about Mike Nesmith, the brainiest of The Monkees, who died this week of natural causes at the age of 78. Yes, he was the guy who wrote many of the band’s songs, apparently while wearing a green toque the entire time. Even more important, he was the member who helped the band rise up against Don Kirshner in 1967 the guy who constructed this boy band in the first place. After that rebellion, The Monkees were in charge of their own destiny. (Fun fact: Mike was the only real musician in The Monkees–at least at the beginning. He wrote “Different Drum” for The Stone Poneys, a band that featured a young vocalist named Linda Ronstadt.)

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO