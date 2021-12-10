ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man who traded gun used to kill Tulsa police officer sentenced

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Jakob Garland Mug shot is from a 2015 arrest (Tulsa County jail)

A man has been sentenced for illegally possessing a gun that federal investigators say was used to kill Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wound Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in June 2020.

Jakob Garland was sentenced to three years of supervised release plus time served and five months of house arrest on Thursday.

Garland plead guilty to the charge on Nov. 9. He admitted to trading a semi-automatic pistol to David Anthony Ware in exchange for heroin, said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. Garland and Ware are convicted felons.

Ware was charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in June 2020 shooting of Sgt. Johnson and Officer Zarkeshan.

Ware’s trial date is set for April 4, 2022.

