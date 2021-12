Warren County Conservation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new educational exhibits at the Annett Nature Center Monday afternoon, inviting the public to view the new exhibits and the plans to expand to the next phase. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News the new exhibits include tree climbing and wildlife under the forest, learning about bison, local trails, and a lot more. Johlas-Szalkowski also said Warren County Conservation is beginning fundraising for phase 2 of the project, which plans to bring in even more educational exhibits to the Annett Nature Center. For more information, visit the conservation website below.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO