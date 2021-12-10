ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US hostage envoy visited Venezuela to meet jailed Americans

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and ERIC TUCKER
whio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans as part of an ongoing effort to secure release of men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top U.S. adversary, The Associated Press has...

