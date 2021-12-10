ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn high school seniors send thank you notes for help with college application process

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0ZO3_0dJnqmqU00

High school seniors marched to the post office Friday to send out thank you notes to the people who helped them get through the arduous process of applying to college.

Nearly 100 students from Brooklyn Collaborative High Schools participated in the act of gratitude for their parents, teachers and friends.

Most of the college applications could be filled online, but some students are also sending supplemental documents to make them stand out as well.

This has been a tradition at the school for the last 11 years.

Many of the students say they have been looking forward to this day for years.

"I've been here since middle school, so I saw the marches in middle school and it feels really good to be here now actually to be doing the marching thing wearing a sweatshirt being seniors it feels good,” said senior Isaac Fliegelman.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy