Brooklyn high school seniors send thank you notes for help with college application process

High school seniors marched to the post office Friday to send out thank you notes to the people who helped them get through the arduous process of applying to college.

Nearly 100 students from Brooklyn Collaborative High Schools participated in the act of gratitude for their parents, teachers and friends.

Most of the college applications could be filled online, but some students are also sending supplemental documents to make them stand out as well.

This has been a tradition at the school for the last 11 years.

Many of the students say they have been looking forward to this day for years.

"I've been here since middle school, so I saw the marches in middle school and it feels really good to be here now actually to be doing the marching thing wearing a sweatshirt being seniors it feels good,” said senior Isaac Fliegelman.