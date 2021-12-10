ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Man arrested after telling police he strangled wife in Centennial library

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Greenwood Village police arrested a man Friday after he told them he just strangled his wife at a local library.

Just before 7 a.m., the man walked into the Greenwood Village Police Department and told officers that his wife was a cleaner at the Castlewood Library located at South Uinta Street and East Arapahoe Road.

He told police he had strangled his wife and left her at the library. When officers arrived at that location, they found a deceased woman.

Jesus Roberto Gonzalez-Fierro, 36, was arrested on charges relating to homicide and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. Fierro also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the City of Denver.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.

