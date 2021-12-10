Haverstraw mother reunites with first responder who helped deliver baby

A Haverstraw mother and her newborn were reunited Friday with the medic who delivered the baby.

Marlhey LaFleur tells News 12 she started having contractions at home and was instructed by her doctor to head to the hospital when they were one to two minutes apart.

She says it happened faster than expected, forcing the family to call 911. When the first responder arrived, LaFleur says it was time to deliver her child.

The paramedic tells News 12 this is the second baby he's delivered in his 34 years on the job.