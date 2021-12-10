ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Haverstraw mother reunites with first responder who helped deliver baby

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B8Tl_0dJnqZJv00

A Haverstraw mother and her newborn were reunited Friday with the medic who delivered the baby.

Marlhey LaFleur tells News 12 she started having contractions at home and was instructed by her doctor to head to the hospital when they were one to two minutes apart.

She says it happened faster than expected, forcing the family to call 911. When the first responder arrived, LaFleur says it was time to deliver her child.

The paramedic tells News 12 this is the second baby he's delivered in his 34 years on the job.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverstraw, NY
Haverstraw, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy