LACONIA — A small plane with a crew of two had to make an emergency landing at the Laconia Airport late Monday at 3:58 p.m. During the afternoon flight, the pilots noticed that one of their wheels wasn’t working properly, and radioed to the airport to give notice of an emergency landing. Both occupants of the plane were able to walk away unscathed.

LACONIA, NH ・ 11 HOURS AGO