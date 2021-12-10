ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Injury-time goal secures Brentford comeback win in EPL

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo's stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford...

The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Balogun fires as Arsenal U23s secure comeback win over Southampton U23s

Arsenal U23s have fought back to claim a 3-2 win over Southampton U23s in the Premier League Cup on Sunday. Saints went ahead after just four minutes through Australian youngster Caleb Watts. Gunners starlet Joel Ideho produced a wonderful chip to tie the scores midway through the first half, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jorginho spot on as Chelsea leave it late to sink Leeds

A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Roma beats Spezia 2-0 to relieve pressure on Mourinho

ROME (AP) — Roma relieved a bit of pressure on José Mourinho by beating relegation-threatened Spezia 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Chris Smalling and Roger Ibañez scored in separate halves for Roma, which moved into sixth spot. Although it is still eight points below fourth-placed Napoli and the final Champions League qualifying spot.
UEFA
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
The Independent

Andy Robertson savours ‘proper’ Liverpool victory against Aston Villa

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson credited a “proper” win over Aston Villa to their defensive organisation.Despite dominating possession and having 20 shots to their opponents’ four, the Reds only had Mohamed Salah’s 67th-minute penalty to show for their efforts.In the final 15 minutes the visitors pressed for an equaliser and caused more than their fair share of problems but Jurgen Klopp’s side hung on to ensure Steven Gerrard’s Anfield homecoming ended in a 1-0 defeat.“Yeah, a proper one. We had to dig deep the last 15 minutes,” he told liverpoolfc.com.“Once we got the goal they kind of took the ‘nothing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

La Liga strugglers Cadiz and Granada draw 1-1

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Cadiz and Granada hardly improved their positions after drawing 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday. Both southern clubs are struggling, and the seventh league draw for each maintained their status. Cadiz was still in the relegation spots and Granada was still only three points above the drop zone.
SOCCER
The Independent

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says return to empty grounds would be ‘disaster’ for football

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted it would be a “disaster” for football to return to being played behind closed doors.The Eagles have cancelled their Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country, with the UK Government on Wednesday implementing ‘Plan B’ in England in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.While there is no suggestion the sport will return to being played without supporters soon – as it was when football resumed after the first lockdown in 2020 – Vieira is clear that he would not enjoy matches taking place in empty grounds again.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing problems in match

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was undergoing “precautionary investigations” after suffering breathing difficulties during an English Premier League game, the club said Tuesday. United said the Sweden international “has recovered well” from the incident during the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE

