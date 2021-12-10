ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘The Matrix Awakens’: How the Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Celebrates the Reality-Bending Franchise

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wg26B_0dJnpmoH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzfzy_0dJnpmoH00

The reality-bending of “The Matrix” from 1999 has become more of a reality in 2021, with the advent of the metaverse and the merging of our digital and physical lives. Which makes way for the return of the groundbreaking franchise with director Lana Wachowski’s “ The Matrix Resurrections ” (December 22), reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. But, as a teaser, we have the December 10 launch of “ The Matrix Awakens : An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”: an interactive tech demo that reintroduces the boundary-pushing universe as a free download for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fittingly, Reeves and Moss appear in both real life and CG shots that are indistinguishable.

The idea for “The Matrix Awakens” was hatched at a dinner between Wachowski and Kim Libreri and John Gaeta, who were responsible for the game changing VFX on “The Matrix.” Libreri is currently CTO of Epic Games and Gaeta continues to innovate VR and other interactive experiences. Wachowski informed them of her plans to make the fourth movie, and asked if they wanted to reunite with her to spearhead the latest cutting-edge VFX. “We told her we were involved in real time and interactive entertainment, but suggested a ‘Matrix’ interactive celebration to introduce the universe to a younger gaming audience on new consoles,” Libreri said.

“And she was super into it,” Libreri continued, “and Warner Bros. has an awesome game studio and wanted to help facilitate it. And she wrote it [including] the dialogue for Keanu and Carrie-Anne. And she supervised the shoot that we did in Babelsberg Studio [in Germany] because we couldn’t get there because of COVID.”

The demo kicks off with a cinematic, in which “The Matrix” comes full circle with Reeves talking about the blurring of the real and the unreal. Then he morphs into Neo and steps into a car with Moss’ Trinity on an explosive adventure with car chases and third-person shooter blasting. All of this takes place in a 16-square kilometer open-world city populated with realistic inhabitants and traffic.

The demo serves as a showcase for the new Unreal Engine 5, which allows users to control the action and build immersive, high-fidelity environments, thanks to the real time engine’s procedural tools, along with SideFX’s Houdini software. Procedural modifications can generate the size of the roads and the height of the buildings, all the way down to the amount of debris on the sidewalks.

“You’re choosing which car you shoot at, and every time that you hit a car and it blows up, it will all be different,” added Libreri. “All the traffic within that gameplay is simulated. You even get to trigger the ‘Bullet Time’ shot at the end. And then, finally, you can do whatever you want in the city: walk around, turn into a drone and fly around, and toggle all the features and see how the city was built. And we will give this city and all the AI that drives it to all Unreal Engine customers once it gets released in its final form next year.”

For Gaeta, returning to “The Matrix” has been a fascinating experience, not only because of the tech advances in simulation and AI mechanics, but also to reflect on how the world has caught up to its reality-bending premise. “In light of ‘The Matrix’ as a cautionary tale, we’re going boldly into these new mediums, so we need to do it in the right way, the people-centric way,” he said. “We think the metaverse is an art form as much as anything else — it could be a lifestyle for people. We’re really active in the zeitgeist of building the next thing. And it is interesting reaching back while looking forward.”

Libreri, who’s been at the forefront of virtual production innovation (including Unreal’s collaboration on “The Mandalorian”), envisions even greater creative possibilities for the real time engine. “The next wave of games are going to engage people in ways that they can have some agency over stories and participation in the stories,” he said. “So I think the next five years, you’re going to see a revolution in this. The challenge is that, for many traditional filmmakers, it is really mind blowing to understand [the possibilities]. You can make an animated show for kids or an anime-type thing for teenagers in the engine, because [viewers] can customize their characters, share stuff, and head toward this metaverse.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ New Trailer: Neo Must Fulfill His Destiny All Over Again

A new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” has landed, bringing with it more eye-popping action sequences and more questions about Lana Wachowski’s big return to the iconic action franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as franchise protagonists Neo and Trinity, but the characters no longer remember each other following the events of the original “Matrix” trilogy. Franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Morpheus, but he’s not Lawrence Fishburne’s iteration of the character that fans love. “I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants to Be a Streaming Powerhouse, with Theatrical as the ‘Top of the Funnel’

When WarnerMedia and Discovery announced their plans to merge earlier this year, one of the biggest benefits cited by executives was the power the combined entertainment giant would have in the streaming space. But that doesn’t mean the new company — Warner Bros. Discovery, as it will be called if and when the deal the deal is finalized next year — is turning its back on theatrical. In an interview with Variety published Wednesday, Discovery CEO David Zaslav says reinvigorating Warner Bros. is key to his plans at the helm of the conglomerate. Box office will be “the top of the funnel”...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Find Strength in Home Audiences

After a single week as undisputed Premium VOD champion, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony/$19.99) had company this week with “The Last Duel” (Disney/$19.99) and “Dune” (Warner Bros./$24.99). “Carnage” retained the top spot at Google Play and Vudu, while “The Last Duel” was #1 at Apple TV/iTunes. “Dune” took two #2 spots among its placements. The two new releases took very different theatrical routes. After Ridley Scott’s medieval combat drama starring Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver failed to make much impact in theaters, Disney waited six weeks. The film’s star power, director, and violent premise may have generated home-viewing...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
noisypixel.net

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Confirms English VO and Physical Release on Switch and PS4

Inti Creates has made a few announcements for their upcoming 2D action game, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. For starters, the developer has confirmed that the game will feature an English VO. The game’s dual audio will allow players the chance to play the game how they want. Further, the game will receive a physical release from Limited Run Games on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with pre-orders opening on January 25, 2022. A Collector’s Edition will also be available and includes:
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo made me a believer in next-gen

We recently passed the one year anniversaries of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and I think it’s safe to say that this has been one of the weirdest first years of any console generation. As far as new, next-gen exclusive releases are concerned, we’ve only received a handful of notable titles: The Medium, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars, Deathloop, Hell Let Loose, and the Demon’s Souls remake are the only ones that immediately pop into mind. Everything else was either cross-gen or “enhanced” versions of previously released last-gen titles. As much as I enjoyed most of those games, I can’t say my hair was blown back, especially considering one was a remake of a game from 2009 and another was a console port of a PC game I’d already been playing for a year or so.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakens#Tech#Unreal Engine#Epic Games#Xbox Series X S#Cg#Vfx#Cto#Vr#Matrix#Covid#Moss Trinity
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix is getting an "Unreal Engine 5 experience" on PS5 according to leak

Sci-fi movie trilogy The Matrix - in which Keanu Reaves wears a trench coat and gets cross with some machines - is, after nearly a two decade absence from cinemas, making a comeback later this month in Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, and it looks like there'll be some kind of accompanying tie-in "experience" heading to PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Build Your own Metropolis in Cities: VR for Meta Quest 2 in 2022

With a back catalogue that includes Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife and Apex Construct, Fast Travel Games’ next virtual reality (VR) is a very different beast. Today, the studio has announced the development of a city-building experience for Meta Quest, Cities: VR. A VR spin-off of Cities: Skylines – licensed...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Launches in Japanese on Steam; English Update to be Available for Free at a Later Date

NIS America has published the Falcom-developed The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails on PC-via Steam in Japan. The game is currently only playable with Japanese text. However, the publisher has confirmed that those who own the game will receive the English text update for free when it’s available. This means that western players will play the same version as other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Something Called ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ Is Headed to the PS5

A PlayStation Network database leak has found a back end image and reference to something called The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience for the PlayStation 5. The image first popped up on Reddit and can be viewed on image.api.playstation.com (still visible at the time of this writing). It comes with the title ID PPSA05753_00 ConceptId: 10004087.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Germany
dexerto.com

Among Us VR revealed: Release date, platforms, more

Among Us is one of the most popular games in recent memory. Now, Innersloth have announced the long-rumored VR mode to make killing your friends more immersive than ever. Among Us was one of the most unexpected breakout successes of the last decade, taking the gaming world by storm and revolutionizing multiplayer gaming. Sessions of fooling and murdering your friends became a weekly staple, especially when we were all stuck at home.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Bravely Default Brilliant Lights Characters Include Agnes and Ringabel

Square Enix released new information regarding characters that will appear in Bravely Default Brilliant Lights. It’s provided individual trailers for the newly announced characters, along with updates on the official website. Several characters from previous Bravely Default titles will appear in Brilliant Lights. This includes Tiz Arrior, Agnes Oblige, Edea Lee, and Ringabel. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“The Matrix Awakens” UE5 Demo Reel

Unreal Engine has released a ten-minute video showing off the introduction and some ‘gameplay’ from “The Matrix Awakens”. Downloadable now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, ‘Awakens’ is a tech demo showcasing the power of Unreal Engine 5 – a developer tool capable of real-time cinema-quality graphics that will power the next generation of video games and production.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise Accessible for Pre-Load; Anticipated to be Detailed Throughout The Recreation Awards

The Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise has simply grew to become accessible for pre-load and it weighs in huge. Final week, the Matrix Awakens experience already made its way to Reddit, and as now posted by “PlayStation Recreation Measurement” on Twitter, this Unreal Engine 5 Experience might be preloaded proper now. The expertise seems to be some form of affiliation between Epic Video games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine model and the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Lady Gaga Music Pack for Oculus Beat Saber VR Game Set in ‘Futuristic Cyberpunk’ Environment

Get ready to hit the virtual floor, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has landed on Beat Saber. Meta’s Oculus announced a new 10-track Lady Gaga Music Pack, available in Beat Saber on the Quest and Rift virtual-reality platforms. Beat Saber is a VR game in which players slash to the beats of music — as they fly toward you — set in a futuristic world. Meta (nee Facebook) acquired Beat Games in 2019. The Lady Gaga Music Pack for the game features a new “futuristic cyberpunk” environment inspired by the neon and dark color palette of the artist’s latest album, “Chromatica.” “Giant energy poles...
CELL PHONES
purexbox.com

Gears Developer The Coalition Worked On The Matrix Awakens UE5 Demo

You might have already heard this news by now, but we wanted to highlight it anyway — Gears developer The Coalition worked on the new Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 "experience", which has been wowing us the past few days. The team behind the Gears series focused on memory...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy