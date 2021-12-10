ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL receiver sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 3 days ago

Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy has been sentenced to over three years in prison for fraudulently receiving coronavirus relief loans.

Shore News Network

Florida Woman Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

A federal jury convicted a Florida woman on Nov. 24 for fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Keyaira Bostic, 32, of Pembroke...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former NFL player Joshua Bellamy to three years in prison for fraudulently taking $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. In addition to the prison sentence, Bellamy, 32, was ordered Friday to serve three years of supervised release, pay...
NFL
