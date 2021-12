CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel lifeguard was honored this week for saving the life of a man who had fallen unconscious. Matthew Selear was on duty at the Monon Communitiy Center in September when he was told that the man had fallen on the center's basketball courts. After being relieved of his post as a lifeguard, Selear rushed to the man's side and found he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

CARMEL, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO