There’s a popular belief that holding in a cannabis hit will get you higher. Here’s what actually happens. There’s a lot of misconceptions regarding cannabis use. One of the most popular beliefs among amateur and seasoned cannabis users is that the longer a hit is held in the lungs, the stronger the effect. This is not true, although holding in your breath for long periods of time might make you feel as if you were higher.

