Zappos & Las Vegas Community Will Pay Tribute to Tony Hsieh This Weekend

Zappos and the Las Vegas community will pay tribute to the late legend Tony Hsieh tomorrow and into Sunday morning — on what would have been his 48th birthday.

“Tony Hsieh’s Community Celebration of Life is just that – a way for the community he loved to honor his legacy,” said Scott Schaefer, Zappos’ interim leader and VP of Finance. “Zappos is coming together with DTP Companies and The City of Las Vegas, all entities he made an everlasting impact on, to encourage the human connections Tony valued through creating fun, and maybe a little weirdness, in Downtown Las Vegas, the city he called home.”

During the day, Zappos will host an invitation-only, in-person event from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT at its downtown campus, which will also be livestreamed here.

It will include a renaming of Zappos’ council chambers, which will now be known as the “Tony Hsieh Theater.” The event also will mark the launch of the Tony Hsieh Award — hosted by TED Talk speaker Keith Ferrazzi — as well a series of short inspirational talks.

Hsieh’s close friends and former Zappos execs Fred Mossle r and Alfred Lin will take part in the event as well as Jewel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and other big names.

At night, the action will shift to the Downtown Container Park — which Hsieh opened in 2012 as part of his wide-ranging Downtown Project .

The e-commerce and entrepreneurial visionary died last November in Connecticut following injuries sustained in a house fire.

For the full details of this weekend’s events, go here .