ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Zappos & Las Vegas Community Will Pay Tribute to Tony Hsieh This Weekend

By Katie Abel
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iau6t_0dJnnXAA00

Zappos and the Las Vegas community will pay tribute to the late legend Tony Hsieh tomorrow and into Sunday morning — on what would have been his 48th birthday.

“Tony Hsieh’s Community Celebration of Life is just that – a way for the community he loved to honor his legacy,” said Scott Schaefer, Zappos’ interim leader and VP of Finance. “Zappos is coming together with DTP Companies and The City of Las Vegas, all entities he made an everlasting impact on, to encourage the human connections Tony valued through creating fun, and maybe a little weirdness, in Downtown Las Vegas, the city he called home.”

During the day, Zappos will host an invitation-only, in-person event from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT at its downtown campus, which will also be livestreamed here.

It will include a renaming of Zappos’ council chambers, which will now be known as the “Tony Hsieh Theater.” The event also will mark the launch of the Tony Hsieh Award — hosted by TED Talk speaker Keith Ferrazzi — as well a series of short inspirational talks.

Hsieh’s close friends and former Zappos execs Fred Mossle r and Alfred Lin will take part in the event as well as Jewel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and other big names.

At night, the action will shift to the Downtown Container Park — which Hsieh opened in 2012 as part of his wide-ranging Downtown Project .

The e-commerce and entrepreneurial visionary died last November in Connecticut following injuries sustained in a house fire.

For the full details of this weekend’s events, go here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

The 18 Best Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

Slip-on sneakers are the type of shoe that defy style boundaries. Any type of fashion preference, from the truly functional to the downright chic, can work with a slip-on sneaker. That’s because the shoe is a simple silhouette —universal, even — made special by its materials, structures, and details. It is all about finding the right slip-on for your own style. Shoes that are easy to get on and off are especially good for leaving near the door when you need to go on a quick errand—a standby for activities a slip-on sneaker thrives in. But that’s not all slip-on sneakers...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Is Pretty in Pink in Babydoll Dress and 6-Inch Platforms at Z100’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

Nicky Hilton elevated a festive dress—literally—while attending the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The French Sole collab partner donned a feminine dress by Valentino while posing on the red carpet. The deep pink babydoll style featured a flared miniskirt and long sleeves. It also featured a row of embellished bows on its bodice, adding a touch of holiday glamour to her look. Hilton gave her outfit additional classic vintage vibes with black tights and a black hair bow. Her look was complete with diamond stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for another...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Supreme and The North Face Brace For Winter With New Collection

Supreme has tapped long-time collaborator The North Face to collaborate on a new collection in preparation for the forthcoming winter season. After delivering a fall-ready apparel collection in October, the streetwear brand and the activewear clothing company have announced on Instagram that a new The North Face x Supreme capsule will hit shelves before week’s end. The latest offering is comprised of the Nuptse jacket, mountain jackets, fleece jackets, and mountain pants. In addition to the aforementioned clothing pieces, the collection will also include co-branded Nuptse trooper and 6-panel hats, a 700-fill down scarf, a Pocono backpack, as well a shoulder and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

JCPenney to Sell Forever 21 Brand Across 100 Stores and Online

The Forever 21 brand will soon be available for purchase at JCPenney, in stores and online. The department store announced today that it has added the fast-fashion firm to its growing portfolio of brands, further enhancing its teen and young adult selection. JCPenney, which currently operates 650 stores across the U.S., will sell an assortment of tops, bottoms, and dresses across the Forever 21 catalogue in JCPenney 100 stores and on its website. “Forever 21 and JCPenney share a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchandising...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Connecticut State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Footwear News

JoJo Puts a Funky Pop Star Twist on the Little Black Dress With Strappy Sandals at Miss Universe 2021

JoJo put her own pop star twist on the little black dress while performing at the Miss Universe competition in Israel last night. The “Too Little Too Late” singer stepped on stage in a shiny ensemble for the occasion. She sported a glossy black mini dress with a high neck featuring spiky detailing. The frock’s silhouette included a cutoff sleeve at her shoulder and a full arm that boasted a sharp-pointed fringe. The dress also featured vertically ribbed detail in shiny plastic material.  When it came to accessories, the star kept it simple and sported a pair of thick gold hoop...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Passing Baby Bar Exam in Electric Blue Balenciaga Catsuit & Covered Heels

Kim Kardashian just reached a major personal milestone by passing her baby bar exam. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) The 41-year-old shapewear mogul has passed the California baby bar exam and, of course, she celebrated in style. This brings her a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California. Kardashian is not in law school, but California is one of few states in the country that allows prospective lawyers to do a 4-year apprenticeships in lieu of a traditional education. On Monday, Kardashian took to her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Elevates Classic Jeans With Reptile Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Jessica Alba brought timeless style with a twist to Baby2Baby’s holiday party in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Julie Bowen, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While distributing supplies and posing on the red carpet, the Honest Company founder wore a white Frame sweater. The $648 crewneck style included an oversized fit for added comfort, as well as a geometric knit hem, neckline and cuffs. Alba paired the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Footwear News

The History of the Yeezy Foam Runners

In music, fashion and footwear, Kanye West has always pushed boundaries. After blurring the lines between sportswear and luxury with his first collaborations with Nike and Louis Vuitton,  West continued to push the envelope through his partnership with Adidas. Signing with the Three Stripes in 2013, the rapper-turned-designer released his imprint’s debut models in 2015: the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350. The high top 750 in some ways reinterpreted the stance of popular Ugg boots, while the low-cut 350 bent ethos introduced on the Nike Roshe Run. In 2020, it was time to shock the world again. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Bundles Up With Fiancé in Chic Canada Goose Coat & Wool-Lined Boots

Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today. The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 20 Best Hiking Boots for Men to Wear on Any Outdoor Adventure

A stout, dependable hiking boot is your ticket to the wilderness. Whether you’re approaching an alpine climb or whitewater run, packing into the backcountry for a two-week trip, or merely out for a day hike with the wife and kids at your local state park, having a pair of solid hiking boots is the first step in almost any outdoor endeavor. Simply put, you aren’t going to get far without the right pair of hiking boots. This probably explains why hiking shoe sales are skyrocketing right now, as more folks experience the outdoors than ever before. While hiking boots can vary widely...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Las Vegas#Vp Of Finance#Dtp Companies#The Tony Hsieh Award#Downtown Project
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Footwear Unlimited Taps GM for Spyder Footwear + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 13, 2021: Footwear Unlimited has tapped Jon Hanson as EVP and GM for the footwear division of Spyder, a leading outdoor sportswear brand. Footwear Unlimited designs, manufactures, and distributes footwear across a brand portfolio including Baretraps, Spyder Footwear, and The Frye Company Footwear. Hanson most recently served as the director of sales for all outdoor brands at Amer Sports, including Salomon, Atomic, Suunto, and Arc’teryx. “Jon’s vision and experience aligns with...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Added a Punk Glam Flair to Festive Fashion While Christmas Shopping at Target

Gwen Stefani added a punk flair to festive fashion in her latest Instagram post. She went full force with the holiday spirit in ruby red hues, plaid pants and winter boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) The 52-year-old posed while balancing on a Target shopping cart. She sported a scarlet bomber jacket layered over a black turtle neck which she wore with a pair of black and red plaid pants. The trousers featured an elastic waist, a silver zip on the side, three stripes running down her outer leg, and black suspender straps which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

GOAT and Noah Team Up on Limited-Edition ‘Mountain Goat’ Collection — and There’s a Merrell Boot Included

GOAT and Noah have teamed up on an outdoor exploration-inspired range, and for the footwear fan, it includes a stylish Merrell boot. Using the aesthetics of 1970s mountaineering and keeping the “practical demands of life in New York City, Tokyo and beyond” in mind, GOAT and Noah have put together the “Mountain Goat” collection. The range features graphic hoodies, corduroy puffers, rugby crewnecks, heavyweight flannels and patterned caps. The looks are executed using primary colors in subdued shades, and feature hand-drawn illustrations to “bring to life the DIY mindset of the collection.” Aside from the mountaineering inspiration, GOAT said via statement that...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Says Hello Kitty in Houndstooth Jacket and Black Booties at Forever 21 Collab Event

Beloved cartoon character Hello Kitty has another collaboration, and this time it’s with Forever 21. Ashlee Simpson joined a whole host of other celebs in celebrating the launch of the new collection on Dec. 9 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event was also attended by actress and model Inanna Sarkis and boyfriend Matthew Noszka, Angela Simmons and Ryan Destiny. The Forever 21 x Hello Kitty collaboration brings together the iconic brands for a trendy women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories collection. Styles include bodysuits, sweat suits, jackets, hats, purses and more. Prices start at just $6.99. The collection is available at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Footwear News

‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter Means Buisness in White Flared Suit and Boots for CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute

Looking heroic as ever, Lynda Carter showed up to the red carpet of the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute wearing a white suit complete with interesting zipper detailing. The event took place at the Museum of Natural History in New York yesterday and brought together musicians, doctors, actors and more to celebrate the work they do in order to make the world a better place. Some of the event’s accolades include Top 10 CNN Heroes, Young Wonders, and of course, the audience’s choice of CNN Hero of the Year. The “Wonder Woman” actress’ chic look made the starlet look certainly...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Romantic Plunging Blue Dress & Silver Sandals With Ben Affleck at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez went for a romantic royal-chic aesthetic at the “The Tender Bar” premiere in LA yesterday. The “Hustlers” actress stepped onto the red carpet with Ben Affleck, who stars in the film. Lopez went for a pastel color scheme for the event. She wore a sky blue gown by Elie Saab that featured a plunging neckline as well as pleated detailing. The skirt draped down to the ground and trailed behind her slightly.  The ensemble was given a cinched waist with a silver bow belt. When it came to accessories, the 52-year-old kept it classy with diamonds. She wore a pair...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates Blue Origin Mission in Chic Denim Set & Cowboy Boots

Jeff Bezo’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, celebrates in style with a Canadian tuxedo. Surrounded by friends, Sanchez can be seen in an Instagram post marking another successful launch by Blue Origin, the space company owned and operated by Bezos. Sanchez is pictured wearing a blue jean jacket and matching blue jeans that are the same wash. Although the jean-on-jean look has been controversial over the years, the style is easily achieved by picking jean material with a similar wash and color. The jean pieces should look like they were always worn together as if they were a matching set. We recommend avoiding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy