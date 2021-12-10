ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'China Will Soon Lead the US in Tech'

China has more the 4x the population of the US, so for a lot of those numbers, it should be surprising if the US is even close to China. I'd be more interested in per capita numbers, or a comparison of China vs the entire West, which is the real...

americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
The Independent

China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre in WWII

China on Monday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanking Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People's Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China's official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said they had came together to “learn from history...
AFP

Blinken urges end to Chinese 'aggressive actions' in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era. Blinken's comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months. In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to "defend the rules-based order" and that countries should have the right to "choose their own path".
realcleardefense.com

U.S., Australia Increasing Tech Transfer to Take on China

With Beijing creating discord in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and Australia are tightening their alliance to take on the Chinese dragon. While Washington and Canberra already share a close bond through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, news of a new trilateral security agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom recently sent out shock waves.
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Creating a Defense Tech Alliance to Stand Against China

The Quad: Creating a Defense Tech Alliance to Stand Against China. This is part 1 of a 4-part special report on the Quad. When it comes to the undeclared Technology War between the United States and China, there is a lot for Americans to be worried about. Beijing seems to...
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
The Independent

Top US diplomat says China needs more ambitious climate goal

China and U.S. had a “very good year” for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals, the top U.S. diplomat in China said. David Meale, the American Embassy's No. 2 official, said that what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer and biggest producer and consumer of coal,...
WDBO

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING — (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret...
omahanews.net

AUKUS aimed at China, US confirms

America's Asia security head has admitted that the AUKUS pact, which includes the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, was created to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. Speaking on Wednesday, Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, told an audience at the Lowy Institute,...
wtvbam.com

Tech regulation leads the agenda at UK G7 forum

LONDON (Reuters) – Governments, tech leaders and policymakers discussed working together to ensure the internet remains open and democratic, and to improve online safety by better regulation at a conference in London, a British minister said. The two-day Future Tech Forum, which marked the end of Britain’s G7 Digital and...
realcleardefense.com

China Wants to Write the Tech Rules for 5G

Beijing is stacking international standards bodies with factions that care more about national loyalty than sound practice, experts say. You may not know the International Telecommunication Union or the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, but they and similar bodies set security standards for the internet of today and tomorrow. Experts say Beijing has been stacking the boards of such groups to benefit China and undermine the rest of the world’s data privacy and information security.
rangerreview.com

Out-compete China with tech freedom

China has a plan. It wants to be the dominant technology country by 2035. If you look, it’s clear to see how they’re executing on that plan. They’re massively investing in hardware and software development to catch up to, and eventually overtake, the United States. If they’re successful, we’ll experience serious ramifications for our economy and national security.
