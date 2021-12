Former President Donald Trump wants to burn down the Georgia GOP. Former Sen. David Perdue has decided that he wants to be the tool to do it. Perdue is now challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary for governor. There is no policy question or political difference up for debate here: Perdue’s big selling point is that Trump likes him. He blames Secretary of State Brian Kemp for dividing Georgia and accuses Kemp of fighting Trump by refusing to rig the election in Trump’s favor.

