Much colder wind rushes through overnight

Our latest storm continues to pound northern California with valley rain, heavy mountain snow and strong, damaging wind. Expect more rain, snow and wind tonight before a break by Tuesday afternoon. A trough of low pressure continues to move over our region and it will maintain the stormy weather through much of the night. We'll have decreasing clouds Tuesday with weaker wind and drier weather, but that will also be temporary. Tonight will bring valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind, all weakening by morning. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the lower 40s in the valley. After some morning showers we'll have sunshine on Tuesday, but it won't be warm. Highs will range from the lower 30s to the upper 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO