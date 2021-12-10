ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Much colder wind rushes through overnight

By Matt Miller
KSNT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a slight chance some of our northern counties could see a few flurries late while most are sleeping, but it will be fairly dry so most will stay quiet through the night despite the changing...

www.ksnt.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain, Wind And Snow; Sunbreaks Tuesday

Our latest storm continues to pound northern California with valley rain, heavy mountain snow and strong, damaging wind. Expect more rain, snow and wind tonight before a break by Tuesday afternoon. A trough of low pressure continues to move over our region and it will maintain the stormy weather through much of the night. We'll have decreasing clouds Tuesday with weaker wind and drier weather, but that will also be temporary. Tonight will bring valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind, all weakening by morning. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the lower 40s in the valley. After some morning showers we'll have sunshine on Tuesday, but it won't be warm. Highs will range from the lower 30s to the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Windy, warm weather through midweek

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures settling into the lower 40s. Most of the night will be generally clear, but a few clouds will be spreading into the southern areas by morning. South breezes at 5-10mph overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday are starting to shape up as potentially record breaking...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Very warm temperatures along with extremely strong winds for midweek

Tuesday and Wednesday are starting to shape up as potentially record breaking days, especially Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday with quite a bit of cloud cover in place. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph before becoming a concern for Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Study: Winter tornadoes to get more powerful as world warms

Nasty winter tornadoes — like the deadly ones last week that hit five states — are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world, a new study shows. The combination of a longer and wider track...
ENVIRONMENT

