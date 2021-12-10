BC-Index fut.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:. Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile...

MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
kitco.com

Gold, silver up ahead of major central bank meetings this week

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
thebalance.com

What Is the Russell 3000 Index?

The Russell 3000 Index is an index created by FTSE Russell that tracks the largest 3,000 U.S. companies. It represents 97% of the investable U.S. equity market. Keep reading to learn how the Russell 3000 Index works, its limitations, and how it’s different from other indexes. Definition and Examples...
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a second straight session to settle at a 3-week high

Gold futures climbed on Monday for a second session in row to tally their highest finish in three weeks. Still, the precious metal "appears to be stuck in a range ahead of this week's [Federal Reserve] meeting, and likely to remain so until it becomes clearer as to how quickly the Fed is likely to accelerate its tapering program when the FOMC concludes its meeting on Wednesday," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. February gold rose $3.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,788.30 an ounce after trading between an intraday high of $1,792.80 and low of $1,782.20. The settlement was the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
MarketWatch

SPX Flow agrees to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion

SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and financial parties" to evaluate the deal against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which the company will be privately held. As part of the deal, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend with immediate effect. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 48% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
investing.com

Gold And Silver Continue To Lose Momentum

As we inch ever closer towards the end of the year, it seems that the market continues to lose momentum. The stagnation of the last fortnight is continuing this week with prices still hovering above the 1763.88 support level. However, there is a high risk of volatility this week given...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.44% to $334.49 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.84 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Loses 350 Points As Fed Meeting Looms; EV Stocks Skid, But Covid Stocks Rally

Stocks were lower Monday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 350 points. The Dow Jones industrials fell 1%, the Nasdaq lost 1.3% and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were off 2.2%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Friday.
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers. Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative. XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP) Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 4.98% to $966.41 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Tesla Inc. closed $277.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
