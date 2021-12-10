ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J Balvin Drops Deluxe Version of ‘Jose’ Album, ‘F40’ Video

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ Balvin’s sixth studio album Jose, which has 24-songs, has now gotten even bigger. The deluxe version of Balvin’s latest record was released on Friday, featuring five additional tracks, including the new track “Ego” and “In Da Getto” remixes....

#Music Video#Deluxe#F40
