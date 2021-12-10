J Balvin Drops Deluxe Version of ‘Jose’ Album, ‘F40’ Video

Kid Cudi’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California was full of surprises, including the premiere of a new song that may or may not appear on the new studio album he also teased to be released ahead of Entergalactic. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the album set to soundtrack the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,”...

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO