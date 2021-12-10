ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL receiver sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy has been sentenced to over three years in prison for fraudulently receiving coronavirus relief loans, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

Bellamy, 31, allegedly obtained a PPP loan of $1.2 million for his company, “Drip Entertainment” and used the money to purchase over $104,000 in luxury goods.

According to the report, Bellamy spent over $60,000 of the loan at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Bellamy also allegedly sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. The Justice Department says Bellamy admitted to paying more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application.

In addition to his 37-month prison sentence, Bellamy was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $2,493,130 in restitution and forfeiture.

Bellamy is a St. Petersburg, Florida, native who played at Boca Ciega High School. He was most recently cut by the New York Jets in 2020. The wide receiver spent five seasons with the Chicago Bears and one season each with the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for the University of Louisville.

The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Gets 3 Years In Prison

A former NFL wide receiver has reportedly been sentenced to three years in prison. Josh Bellamy, a former wide receiver, illegally received more than $1 million in pandemic relief money, according to reports. The 32-year-old former wide receiver played in the league from 2012-19. He began his career in Kansas...
NFL
Radar Online.com

Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Claims Brutal Attack On Baby Mama Was 'Staged,' Tells Cops 'Bitter' Kristin Evans 'Set Him Up' In Shocking Arrest Video

Zac Stacy took no accountability for brutally beating his baby mama in front of their months-old son. In the arrest video, released on Monday, the ex-NFL player told cops his "bitter" and "postpartum" ex Kristin Evans "staged" the attack and "set him up." Article continues below advertisement. The 30-year-old former...
NFL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former Roadrunner Transportation chief financial officer sentenced to 24 months in prison for role in fraud scheme

The former chief financial officer of a trucking and logistics company will serve 24 months in prison for his role in a securities and accounting fraud scheme at the company. Peter Armbruster, the longtime chief financial officer of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, was sentenced to 24 months incarceration and one year probation by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Community Policy