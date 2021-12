Disneyland Paris has updated its face covering requirements to include all areas of the resort, both indoors and outdoors. The new policy reads, “The wearing of an appropriate face covering remains mandatory for all our guests ages 6 and over. Guests will be required to wear a face covering at all times of the day in all areas of the resort (Disney Parks, Disney Hotels, Disney Village, and Golf Disneyland). They will be able to temporarily remove their face coverings during meals and to take a picture, at the outdoor Selfie with our characters.”

