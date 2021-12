ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The confusion over whether there is a mask mandate in St. Louis County was cleared up Thursday morning – the mandate has been rescinded. Acting St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan sent a letter stating the mandate is no more and it was removed from the county website. In it, he cites the recent ruling from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green that ordered local health orders are illegal and should be lifted.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO