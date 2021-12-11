Two Wisconsin men get probation for breaching U.S. Capitol on January 6
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge sentenced two Wisconsin men to probation for joining in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Wisconsin State...www.weau.com
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge sentenced two Wisconsin men to probation for joining in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Wisconsin State...www.weau.com
all those losers deserve prison time. what they did was domestic terrorism and the judge needs to be removed for too.
wish I could have been there with them patriots. it's to bad antifa had to make them look bad.
Comments / 15