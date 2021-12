Wow! After 200 or more public meetings and numerous other ceremonies, groundbreakings, and celebrations, it’s hard to believe that it’s time to step aside. It has been such an honor to serve our community as a member of the Vail Town Council and especially as mayor for six of the past eight years. I have interacted with so many amazing people and have experienced and learned so much during this time.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO