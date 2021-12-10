ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How did the 1918 pandemic end, and could the same thing happen with coronavirus?

By Alexi Cohan
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1918 flu pandemic is considered one of the most deadly of all time, and although it has never been completely eradicated, the pandemic came to an end after about two years and three waves of infection. The “Spanish” flu was first found in U.S. soldiers and popped up...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 3

Tony Little
1d ago

No cause unlike 1918 spanish flu, it ended but nobody was vaccinated for that. But this this one you could say, the coronavirus pandemic is inside the people spreading it to each other. That sounds like a endemic to me.

Reply
2
