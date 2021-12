Three guns were confiscated from students on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high school campuses Thursday morning. Two were at West Charlotte and one was at North Mecklenburg. That makes 22 guns found on CMS campuses or buses not even halfway through the school year, according to a CMS spokesperson. That’s the same number found in the full 2018-19 school year when the district set a record for the number of guns confiscated.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO