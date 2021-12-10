Two dead after semi truck travels into oncoming traffic on I-10 in Tucson
Two people died after a commercial truck traveled into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10 Thursday night. On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., a commercial truck was...tucson.com
Two people died after a commercial truck traveled into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10 Thursday night. On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., a commercial truck was...tucson.com
With this we are suppose to get behind this proposed rush for more incompetent truck drivers, stop the ineptitude. Make America safe for real Americans.
just think what will happen when the big rigs get on the roads and no drivers behind the wheel it will be a hackers dream, wonder how many of those truck can a hacker get into and cause a lot of damage if they don't get their ramson
I quit after 49 years because of HOW they hire....$$$ cheaper the better is why. now they want high school kids to learn....ugh
Comments / 10