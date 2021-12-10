ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Two dead after semi truck travels into oncoming traffic on I-10 in Tucson

By Jamie Donnelly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people died after a commercial truck traveled into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10 Thursday night. On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., a commercial truck was...

Comments / 10

Michael
3d ago

With this we are suppose to get behind this proposed rush for more incompetent truck drivers, stop the ineptitude. Make America safe for real Americans.

Terry Pankey
2d ago

just think what will happen when the big rigs get on the roads and no drivers behind the wheel it will be a hackers dream, wonder how many of those truck can a hacker get into and cause a lot of damage if they don't get their ramson

blowmebidenyoufuck
2d ago

I quit after 49 years because of HOW they hire....$$$ cheaper the better is why. now they want high school kids to learn....ugh

