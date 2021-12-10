ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Person fatally shot, police investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed Friday...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wbtv#Quercus Cove Court
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Kim Kardashian says she has passed California's 'baby bar' exam

Kim Kardashian, Esq.? As of Monday, she's one step closer. The entrepreneur and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced on Instagram that after two years of studying and three attempts at taking it, she has passed the California "baby bar" exam, also known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination, according to the California State Bar website.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy