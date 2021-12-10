ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghosts’: EP Joe Port Says “There’s a Lot Of Fun In Store” For Future Episodes; Stars Tease Upcoming Storylines – TCA

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Ghosts wrapped up its fall finale with a whimsical possession-centered storyline on Thursday and will return with even more humor in the new year, executive producer Joe Port teased.

“There’s a lot of fun in store and we want [audiences] to stay tuned,” said Port during CBS ’ TCA panel on Friday.

Set to return Thursday Jan. 6 with the more episodes for its debut season, Ghosts follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by Rose McIver , and Jay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar , whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

During the panel, where Port joined fellow executive producer Joe Wiseman, McIver, Utkarsh and the cast members who haunt the Woodstone estate to tease what’s up next. Joining the Woodstone residents when the season continues in 2022 will be guest stars including Betsy Sodaro and Veep ‘s Matt Walsh.

Ghosts will also deliver more backstory for a number of characters, including Ambudkar’s Jay. McIver said an upcoming episode will feature Jay’s family.

The ghosts will also get more time in the spotlight. An upcoming episode titled “Thor-apy,” for which the cast did a table read, is set to center the life of Devan Long’s Thorfinn. Román Zaragoza, who co-stars as Sasappis, revealed that audiences will learn even more about his character, adding that his real-life father Gregory Zaragoza will appear as his on-screen dad.

During the panel, which also featured  Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco and Rebecca Wisocky, Ambudkar reflected on how the large cast has grown since the early days of its production.

“We really developed a nice rhythm as an ensemble…technically this show requires a lot to make work,” he said. We’ve been able to find our pace, new director’s coming in. I think we all know each others’ strengths and less strengths and we’re supporting each other better everyday.”

For fans who can’t wait until the new year for Ghosts content, McIver shared that CBS will run a mini-marathon on Thursday, Dec. 23 featuring fan-voted episodes.

Ghosts comes from Joe Port & Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Monumental Television’s Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen, as well as BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson.

