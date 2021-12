BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Health leaders believed it may be the results of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The state was on the right track with cases dropping, but over the last week or so those numbers have climbed up from 200 to 300 cases a day to about 500 to 600 cases a day. There are concerns we could be seeing more COVID-19 cases as we get ready for Christmas.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO