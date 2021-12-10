Healthy Living: The Diabetes Spectrum

There are more types of diabetes than just Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 is often diagnosed in children who are left dealing with a lifetime of insulin injections. Adults who are diagnosed with Type 2 are treated with medications and injections.

Thousands of people though don’t fall into either category and are diagnosed with unusual forms of hard-to-treat diabetes.

In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema shares how researchers are hoping a nationwide clinical trial will help them find new treatments.