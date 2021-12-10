ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Places Adults Can Let Loose And Have Fun In West Michigan

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who said kids are the only ones that get to have some fun?. As an adult in West Michigan, I'm always looking for places to go and...

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Native To Appear On Season 14 Of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on January 7, 2022 and for the first time ever it has a contestant from Grand Rapids. Orion Story is a Grand Rapids native and she joins the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race for the 14th season. She is well known in our community and has performed at venues all throughout the city for many years. Check out a video of Orion Story performing at Harmony Hall below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

You’re Not A True Michigander Until You’ve Visited These 10 Cities

Michigan has so many amazing spots that it's hard to really pinpoint what the BEST cities are, but we can narrow them down to 10 that perfectly describes everything about our state that is so unique and awesome. We have one of the most historic states in the country that continues to provide so much to so many. On top of that, it's a great place to vacation, and it's been in the last 15 years we've seen more people come to Michigan as a destination than ever before.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Keep HGTV Far Away From This Mid-Century Modern Midland, Michigan Home

Look, shiplap, "open concepts" and farmhouse style is all well and good but there is just something special about the architecture and spirit of mid-century homes. Their character, their unique shapes and design elements as well as all the COLOR. They truly don't make homes like they used to and times change but sometimes you come across some true mid-century modern masterpieces for sale that you just hope and pray someone keeps just the way it is.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Travel to Rockford for Your Chance to Sleep in a TiPi

A new camp retreat has opened just north of Grand Rapids in Rockford, Michigan. It's called Detach Primitive. The almost 50-acre property officially opened on Monday, December 6th. It was created by founders Jarred Sper, Stephen Sper and Kyle Sischo. The trio wanted to develop a place for people to be able to enjoy, disconnect, and detach from the everyday world.
ROCKFORD, MI
3 West Michigan Distilleries to Get You in the ‘Spirit’ This Holiday Season

Michigan has no shortage of craft breweries but if your tastebuds are looking to try something new, you absolutely should visit any number of our area craft distilleries. Bonus points for grabbing a bottle to go, especially if you plan on bringing it to the next holiday party. Look out craft beer, here are some of the top distilleries to get holly and jolly this season:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

TikToker Brings ‘The Holiday’ Rom-Com to Life

What began as a joke about Christmas movie The Holiday has turned into a real-life rom-com for one TikToker. TikTok user @Grace_Gagnon recently watched the Cameron Diaz- and Kate Winslet-starring holiday film and decided to post a TikTok about it. The rom-com's premise finds two women struggling with their respective...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mix 95.7FM

A Random Act Of Kindness In Veteran’s Park Downtown

'Tis the season, and some kind soul is helping to keep the unhoused people downtown a little bit warmer. While walking through the Veteran's Memorial at Fulton and Division, I noticed scarves, gloves and even some warm winter hats amongst the trees, and even on the statue of Robert B. Chaffee, the famed astronaut.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mackinac Island Will Be Featured on Amazon Series About Extreme Deliveries

Michigan's Mackinac Island will soon become the feature of an interesting Amazon series that focuses on "extreme deliveries." Delivering packages for Amazon seems like it would be a very stressful job. You're always in a huge rush, you have to deal with rude and disrespectful customers, and some delivery destinations are downright hard to get to. Not to mention, they have to make these deliveries regardless of the weather conditions.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Can You Come Up With A Name For The Westside Chicken Robot?

The odd little droid that shuttles rotisserie chicken between the Alpine Street Meijer and the Bridge Street market is looking for a name. Is "Robot Chicken" too obvious?. The happy Chicken Robot that traverses the West Side is now looking for a name, and let's stop right now and eliminate anyone who's thinking of "Chicken McChickenface" because you're an idiot.
